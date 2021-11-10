Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who is busy with reading sessions of Gaddar 2, has reportedly added another film to his kitty. The actor is said to be roped in for the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Joseph.

Joseph is 2018 released crime thriller starring Joju George. For the Hindi remake, makers are roping in Sunny to reprise Joju's role. Bankrolled by Kamal Mukut, the film will be directed by M Padmakumar, who also helmed the original.

The Malayalam thriller revolves around the lives of four retired policemen with a focus on Joseph, the central character, and his family being investigated in a case.

Meanwhile, Sunny has started preparing for the sequel to his iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Last week, he took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of his script reading session for the movie. He posted a string of images of him having a cup of tea with director Anil Sharma, who has helmed the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has come on board to direct the sequel as well.

The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for filmmaker R Balki's upcoming film Chup: Revenge of Artist co-starring Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Chup: Revenge of Artist was announced on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's death anniversary in October. According to Balki, the film is an ode to the "sensitive artist".