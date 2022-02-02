Mumbai (Maharashtra): Star stand-up comic and actor Sunil Grover is on the road to recovery following a heart surgery, hospital sources said Wednesday. The 44-year-old was admitted to the city's Asian Heart Institute last week and underwent the medical procedure on January 27.

"He had a heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health," the hospital source said.

READ | Devoleena says undergoing surgery for injury in Bigg Boss 15 house was 'shattering'

Grover is known for his appearances on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series Tandav and the ZEE5 comedy series Sunflower. The actor, who has been making people laugh with his antics as a funnyman on television for years, has also impressed with the odd serious role, as he did recently in the web series "Tandav", or the Akshay Kumar-starrer film Gabbar Is Back. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's ucpoming film helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

(With agency inputs)