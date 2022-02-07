Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to enter filmdom is known. Earlier reports suggested that SRK's daughter will be introduced with Zoya Akhtar's next which is an Indian adaptation of the international comic book, Archie. While an official announcement is yet to be made, Suhana's recent visit to Zoya has sparked her debut rumours yet again.

On February 4, Suhana was spotted leaving filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office in Mumbai. Dressed in casuals, Suhana was accompanied by a young boy who was seen holding what appears to be a bounded script. If reports are anything to go by, Suhana will be seen in Indian version of an international comic book on Archie which will be out on Netflix.

Suhana Khan spotted at Zoya Akhtar's office, viral pictures spark debut rumours

While Suhana will be playing the lead, the makers are in the process to shortlist and finalise the casting of other actors for the teenage romantic drama. Reports also suggest that Zoya is planning to introduce two more star kids with Archie who are said to be Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

The Archies is a live-action musical that will be produced under Zoya and Reema Kagti's banner Tiger Baby productions. Talking about the venture, Reema had earlier said, "Zoya and I both grew up reading the Archies so we have a massive connection to the characters. I'm stoked to reboot them in a live-action musical in 1960s India. It's also Tiger Baby's first solo project so that makes this all the more special."

The Archies will introduce globally loved Archie Comics characters to a new generation.