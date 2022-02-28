Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is making headlines for her acting debut. While her Bollywood debut is yet to be announced, Suhana is busy taking social media by storm with her sartorial choices. Her latest pictures shared by Manish Malhotra have not only floored fans but melted mom Gauri Khan's heart as well.

Suhana Khan is a vision in to behold in white lehenga

On Monday morning, ace couturier Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a set of three pictures of Suhana. In the pictures, Suhana is seen donning a white lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The aspiring actor looks stunning as she flaunts her desi girl look.

Suhana is wearing Malhotra's classic white Chikankari lehenga which she paired with a bralette choli. With minimal makeup and a small bindi, Suhana looked every ounce gorgeous in the pictures. The 21-year-old accessoried her look with statement earrings.

Suhana Khan is a vision in to behold in white lehenga

READ | Suhana Khan, Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda spotted after dance rehearsals, debut soon

Soon after Manish shared pictures, his comment section started flooding with messages from celebrities including Suhana's mom Gauri Khan who dropped red heart emojis on Manish's timeline. Saba Pataudi, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan too lauded Suhana's desi look.

Suhana Khan is a vision in to behold in white lehenga, Gauri Khan all hearts

Meanwhile, Suhana is said to making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. As reported earlier, the teenage romantic drama will also introduce Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.