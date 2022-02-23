Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted in Mumbai on February 22. The aspiring actor is making headlines for her Bollywood debut which is said to be Zoya Akhtar's directorial. Also spotted with her was megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Zoya.

A video of Suhana is making rounds of the social media. SRK's princess was spotted in Mumbai's Khar area on Tuesday. Is is said that the budding actor was spotted after attending her dance classes which was also attended Agastya. The two have been reportedly roped in to play the lead in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's The Archies. The film will be Zoya and Reema's first independent production under their banner Tiger Baby Films.

As reported earlier, while Suhana will be playing the lead, the makers are in the process to shortlist and finalise the casting of other actors for the teenage romantic drama. Reports also suggest that Zoya is planning to introduce Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor with the film. If that is true then the film will mark Bollywood debut of three star kids: Suhana, Agastya and Khushi.

Zoya and Reema will reboot characters from the international comic book The Archies in a live-action musical. Introducing star kids aside, the film will be also Tiger Baby's first solo project so that makes this all the more special.