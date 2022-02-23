Mumbai (Maharashtra): While everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, the actor, on Tuesday night, surprised his fans with a new video on social media. The video is an advertisement for a beverage brand and shows SRK fighting goons. As soon as the video landed on social media, fans started comparing SRK's look with leaked pictures from upcoming film Pathan.

In the ad, he can be seen sporting long hair and a beard, much like his look for the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial. Sharing the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Shah Rukh wrote, "Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan. @ThumsUpofficial #Toofan #ThumsUpStrong".

SRK's rugged-action avatar has left his fans extremely happy. "Shah Rukh Khan ads are better than remake films. WELCOME BACK KING SRK," a Twitter user wrote. "Only Shah Rukh Khan can look this good , even in fizzy drinks ad! the most charismatic man," another one tweeted. "This looks similar to his Pathan look" another added.

SRK has been away from the big screen for four years. He was last featured in Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial, Zero. The actor is currently busy shooting for Tamil filmmaker Atlee's next. Following which he will complete Siddharth Anand's Pathan and commence shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's next.