Mumbai (Maharashtra): It's was a happy Sunday for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans as a picture of his salt and pepper look went viral on the internet. In the image, SRK can be seen sporting long hair, a thick beard and all dressed up in a black tuxedo. The viral picture, however, turns out to be fake.

SRK's salt and pepper look garnered a lot of likes and comments. The fans were going gaga over the superstar's salt and pepper look. The excitement reached its crescendo until ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani popped the bubble. Dabboo, who has done several shoots with King Khan, took to his social media handle and shared the original picture of the actor which somebody seemingly morphed and made viral.

SRK's 'salt and pepper' look is fake

READ | SRK wins hearts with kind gesture towards 'good soul' Egyptian fan

Taking to his Instagram, Dabboo shared the picture of SRK shot by him and wrote, "Be Yourself, Because An Original Is Worth More Than A Copy❣️ 💯❤️ @iamsrk."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently shooting for Pathan, which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. They will soon head to Spain for the film's new schedule.