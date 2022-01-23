Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he's the king of hearts by his touching gesture of sending an autographed picture and handwritten note for an Egyptian travel agent fan.

On December 31, 2021, a Twitter user, Ashwini Deshpande, had shared that an Egyptian travel agent trusted her during a money transfer issue because she is from the country of Shah Rukh Khan.

She tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!"

The tweet went viral and after meeting SRK's fan, Deshpande requested Red Chillies Entertainment for an autographed photo of SRK for the Egyptian fan's daughter.

She tweeted, "My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter's name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

Their wish was fulfilled, as on Saturday, Deshpande updated that they have received three signed pictures of SRK along with a personalised message.

She shared, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma. Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture."

In the handwritten note for his fan from Egypt, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply."

The superstar has been notably absent from the public eye since his son Aaryan Khan was mired in an alleged drug bust in October last year.

However, last week, King Khan returned to Instagram after four months, by posting a commercial for an electronic brand, wherein he features along with his wife Gauri Khan.

(With agency inputs)