Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile ever since his elder son Aryan Khan's name cropped up in a cruise drug case later last year. SRK, who has not posted anything on social media since last September, has returned to Instagram.

On Wednesday, King Khan shared a commercial featuring himself and his wife Gauri Khan. Though his post has nothing to do with his upcoming movies nor is it a glimpse of his personal life, the fans are elated with his comeback to the platform. Fans are also eager to know about the superstar's upcoming film and asked whether they will get to hear about it anytime soon.

READ | Contrary to reports, Nayanthara very much part of SRK's next, role details out

Following the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) episode, Shah Rukh Khan went off social media and took a break from shooting of his upcoming film Pathan. His last post on Instagram was dated September 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, SRK's next Pathan is said to be an action-thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.