Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has jetted off to Spain to shoot his upcoming film Pathan. The actor was spotted at Mumbai donning a stylish avatar. Also papped at the airport were SRK's co-stars from the film Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SRK wore a black t-shirt with a cool blue jacket over it and black pants. The actor was also sporting a blue bandana and black shades as the paparazzi clicked his pictures. John Abraham too was spotted with his with Priya Runchal as they headed for Spain. Hours later, Deepika made heads turn in donning red sweater with hot pink leather pants.

READ | SRK-Deepika's Pathan gets release date, YRF shares date announcement video

Meanwhile, the makers treated SRK fans with Pathan date announcement video on March 2. The date announcement video teased a glimpse of Shah Rukh in the avatar of Pathaan as co-stars Deepika and John give a sneak peek into the titular character.

Pathaan has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathan marks SRK's first film after Zero which was released in 2018.