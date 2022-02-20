Chandigarh (Punjab): The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in his hometown Moga in Punjab over complaints that he was influencing voters. For the past several days, he was going from house to house in scores of villages with folded hands and a smile on his lips to drum up support for his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is contesting the Punjab Assembly polls.

Officials said that Sonu Sood's car was impounded after a complaint from a supporter of Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Barjinder Singh, alias Makhan Brar. Sonu Sood was asked to stay inside his house. "A flying squad team has been deputed outside Sood's house," returning officer Satwant Singh told the media.

READ | Sonu Sood rescues 19-year-old accident victim - watch viral video

However, the actor denied the allegations. "I'm a local resident. I have not asked anyone to vote for any particular candidate or party. I was just visiting our booths set up outside polling stations," he said.

His sister Malvika joined the Congress just a week ahead of the pronouncement of the polls for 117 Assembly seats. She has replaced sitting Congress legislator Harjot Kamal, who joined the BJP and is again in the fray to retain the seat that has been the Congress stronghold since 2007.

(With agency inputs)