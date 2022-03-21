Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. The Neerja actor took to social media to share the good news with her fans and followers. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony.

On Monday morning, Sonam took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. The Veere Di Wedding star has shared a string of pictures wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump while resting her head in Anand's lap. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

READ | Hijab row: Sonam Kapoor weighs in on controversy, gets trolled

Best wished and congratulatory messages started pouring in soon after Sonam shared pregnancy news on social media. Sonam's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were among the first from the family to react to her post. Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor also expressed joy and wrote, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play ♥️."

Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018 in an Anand Karaj ceremony in Mumbai. The couple later threw a lavish receptions bash for friends from the film industry.