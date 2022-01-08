Hyderabad (Telangana): The Diwali episode of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That is garnering much criticism over misrepresenting Indian costume. Fashion police and celebrities like Sonam Kapoor are upset after Sarah Jessica Parker as her iconic on-screen character Carrie Bradshaw turns up wearing a lehenga after shopping for sari.

Sonam used her social media reach to amplify the buzz around Carrie's sari debacle in Diwali episode. The actor, who is Hindi cinema's fashionista, took to her Instagram Stories to share posts shared by Imran Amed, an Indian-origin Canadian, who is the founder of The Business of Fashion.

Sonam reshared Imran's post voicing his displeasure over Carrie's sari debacle could mislead those who are not aware of the culture. While Sonam has not expressed her opinion on the matter, the string of Instagram Stories makes it clear that the diva too echos what Imran said in his long post.

Here's what Imran's post on And Just Like That sari debacle

In the said episode, Carrie and her friend Seema walk around what is termed a ‘sari shop' where all the outfits on display that are visible to the audience are, in fact, lehengas. But the word 'lehenga' is never uttered by either of the two characters.

Many attributed the sari debacle to makers' apparent decision to not overwhelm their audience with too much Indian-ness as saris are much more in the popular English vernacular than lehengas.