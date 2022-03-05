Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to her fake wedding picture with Salman Khan. Sonakshi's reaction comes days after her and Salman's morphed wedding pic took social media by storm for several days and fans believed that the Dabangg stars indeed tied the knot.

According to a report, reacting to viral a post featuring her and Salman's fake wedding pic, Sonakshi commented, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture." Amused by the mischievous post claiming she and Salman exchanged the vows, Sonakshi followed her post with three laughing emojis.

Salman-Sonakshi's viral wedding pic: Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal real couple under morphed faces

As reported earlier, the real celebrity couple behind Salman-Sonakshi's morphed wedding picture is none other than Tamil star Arya and his actor wife Sayyeshaa Saigal. The picture used for Salman-Sonakshi wedding rumours is actually from Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding reception which took place in 2019.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi in Double XL, which revolves around body weight stereotypes. The actor has also be seen in horror comedy film titled Kakuda. The film which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time