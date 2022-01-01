Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Soha Ali Khan Pataudi attended the New Year family dinner with husband Kunal Kemmu, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother Saif Ali Khan and and Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor.

She took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump from the dinner with happy faces. The actor joked that only 50 percent of her dear ones attended the dinner that included Kunal, Saif, Kareena, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor.

"The last supper - of 2021. ( at 50 percent capacity ) ❤️ #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe," she captioned the picture.

All of them were also seen wearing golden hats with 'Happy New Year' written on them as they all posed for a happy picture. Not to miss is Bebo slaying the red pyjama suit for the dinner. Soha wore an orange Kaftan dress.

Sharing a few more pictures from the New Year celebrations, Soha wrote, "To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind."

This is the second time that Kareena has gone to a family gathering after her Covid recovery. Earlier, she attended the customary Christmas lunch at her uncle Kunal Kapoor's Juhu home.

Kareena tested positive for the bug in December after she attended a party at Karan Johar's house along with her friend Amrita Arora.