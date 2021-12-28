Hyderabad (Telangana): After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, now lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have jetted off for New Year vacation. The gorgeous couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

Kiara and Sidharth are off on a well-deserving vacation after delivering a successful film like Shershaah. Their debut film together won over the audience and critics alike upon its release in August. Their organic chemistry worked well for the romantic track in the film which showcased the inspiring life and valorous charm of PVC Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred while fighting for his nation in the treacherous terrains of Kargil.

Sidharth Malhotra jets off for New Year vacay with ladylove Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara looked happy as they even waved to the paps before heading to catch the flight. Kiara was seen donning a sweater dress with white boots and a pair of reflective shades. Meanwhile, Sidharth opted for a white printed tee with olive green denim-leather jacket and black jeans.

Sidharth will next be seen Mission Majnu which will mark Hindi debut of South actor Rashmika Mandanna. He has also commenced shooting for Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's Yodha. He also has Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh ready for release.

For Kiara, coming up next is multi-starrer Jug Jug Jeeyo and Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.