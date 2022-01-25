Hyderabad (Telangana): Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan has released, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is garnering praise from the audiences who are going gaga over his chemistry with Deepika Padukone. The actor won over the fans yet again with his chivalrous gesture towards Ananya Panday who is paired opposite him in the film.

On Monday, the team Gehraiyaan was seen promoting the film in Mumbai. The star cast made an uber-stylish appearance as they promoted the film. Ananya and Siddhant looked quite stylish in their respective outfits. Siddhant looked dapper in a white shirt, blue denim pants, and a jacket. Meanwhile, Ananya looked pretty in a tube top which she teamed up with trousers and heels.

When the duo walked up for a photo op, Ananya started feeling cold as it was quite windy and her outfit was surely not helping protect her from cool weather. Siddhant did not waste time and took off his jacket and helped Ananya wear it. His sweet gesture not only left Ananya touched but the fans have also noticed his chivalrous side.

See pics: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi slay in style for Gehraiyaan promotions

Soon after the video of Siddhant lending his jacket to Ananya surfaced online, netizens started heaping praise on the Gully Boy star for being there for his co-star.

Alongside Deepika and Siddhant, and Ananya the film also features Dhairya Karwa as the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.