Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is cementing his position in the industry with one film at a time. The actor who is busy garnering rave reviews for his latest release Gehraiyaan is also making news for his alleged romance with Amitabha Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Navya has kept away from films and is busy charting her own path as an entrepreneur. On Saturday, when she took to Instagram to share behind the scene pictures from her collaboration with UN Women India and Vitamin Stree, Siddhant was among the slew of celebrities who dropped comments on her post.

Commenting on Navya's post, her rumoured boyfriend Sidhant left a heart emoji and needless to say his gesture has set many tounges wagging. Navya and Siddhant dating rumours started doing rounds later last year when fans came up with a theory confirming their rumoured relationship after Deepika Padukone commented on one of Navya's posts.

Navya was earlier rumoured to be dating Meezan Jafri. When asked about the same, Meezaan had once said, "There is no relationship. We are friends, and friends also have a relationship. It's not always a boyfriend and girlfriend thing. Just because we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, it does not mean we are dating."

For the unversed, Navya who graduated from New York's Fordham University started Aara Health and also launched Project Naveli which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.