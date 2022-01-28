New Delhi: On the occasion of lead actor Shruti Haasan's birthday, makers of the upcoming thriller film Salaar have unveiled her first look from the movie. Taking to his official Twitter handle, director Prashanth Neel, shared the first look poster of Haasan from the movie.

The poster revealed that Haasan will portray the lead role of Aadya in the film co-starring Prabhas. "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan. Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !" Neel captioned the post.

Shruti Haasan's first look from Salaar unveiled on her birthday

From the producer and director of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, comes yet another entertainer titled Salaar. Headlined by superstar Prabhas and Shruti, the film is a mass, action, adventure produced by Hombale Films. South star Jagapathi Babu will also play a key role in the movie.

READ | Viral alert! Fans go berserk after Prabhas' video from Salaar surfaces online

After the KGF series, this will be the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Shruti will conduct a series of live Instagram sessions on topics such as mental health, women in films and media, and sustainability in fashion as part of her birthday celebrations this year.

(With agency inputs)