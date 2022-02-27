Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is "on the mend" after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

"Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic)" she wrote in note.

Fans and fellow members of the film industry poured in get-well-soon messages in the comments section. "Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon," director Siddharth Malhotra wrote. "Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you," singer Sophie Choudry chimed in.

Shruti was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's psychological thriller series, Best Seller. Her upcoming projects include Salaar with Prabhas. The Prashant Neel directorial marks Shruti's Kannada film debut. The actor will also share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichandh Malineni's film.