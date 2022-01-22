Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's video from the wedding of her makeup artist Shraddha Naik has gone viral on social media. In the said video, the Aashiqui 2 actor is seen turning wedding officiant for her namesake's white wedding.

On Saturday, the bride took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her wedding. She also thanked Shraddha for officiating her wedding with Richard D'souza. Sharing the video, Naik also revealed that she and the Baaghi 3 actor met in a professional set up but their friendship evolved over the past twelve years.

In a compilation of beautiful moments from the wedding, Shraddha looked gorgeous in a lavender gown which was the dress code for bridesmaids. Sharing the video, Naik wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding ♥️ We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding 💫It meant the world to me & Richie!!@shraddhakapoor @richie13in #naikgetsrich."

The 34-year-old actor reciprocated to the love and wrote, "My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu ✨ I love you more than words will ever be able to express 💜."

Meanwhile, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor.