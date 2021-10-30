New Delhi: Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) is the perfect choice to be India's official entry for the Oscars, director Shoojit Sircar said on Saturday as controversy broke out in some circles over his film Sardar Udham not making the cut. Discussion on the issue began on some social media platforms after Bengali music director Indraadip Dasgupta, one of the 15 jury members appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI) to select this year's Oscar entry, told a newspaper that Sircar's film on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh did not make the cut as it projected hatred towards the British.

"I just want to say that Pebbles is an absolutely great and perfect choice because I have just seen the film. And I think Shaji N Karun, who was chairing the jury, is a very respected personality, at least for filmmakers like us, and we look up to him," Sircar told in an effort to quell the discussion.

The FFI jury was headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun and Sircar said that he knows "whatever Shaji will do, it will be absolutely correct." Sircar said he had never vouched for a film that could win at the Oscars but he has a very strong feeling that Pebbles could manage a nomination and may also win. "As a filmmaker, I always respect the jury's decision and I abide by it," Sircar added.

READ | What gave Shoojit Sircar sleepless nights while making Sardar Udham? Director answers

Dasgupta's comments were widely circulated on social media with several people asking the jury for its views. Filmmaker N Karun, however, reiterated to a news portal that the jury chose Pebbles as it was best of the lot submitted for their consideration.

Pebbles, directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, was submitted as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards on October 23. Fourteen films, including Malayalam feature Nayattu, Tamil film Mandela, Sardar Udham, Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, were submitted for the jury's consideration. FFI's Secretary General Supran Sen last week said that Koozhangal was selected unanimously by the jury.

(PTI)