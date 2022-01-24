Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has shared a post on the occasion of World Education Day. The actor has emphasised on the importance of education for children from all walks of life. Sharing the message, Shilpa has also treated her fans with a picture from her school days.

On Monday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share the World Education Day message. The actor wrote, "My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can't interact with friends, can't have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them."

The actor, who is a mother of two also added, "We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy! Happy World Education Day!"

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently seen on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent season 9. The actor will also be seen on the big screen in Sabbir Khan's directorial Nikamma.