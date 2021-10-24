Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday extended Karva Chauth wishes to everyone by sharing a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Shilpa's Karwa Chauth post this year is sans husband Raj Kundra who is maintaining a low profile ever since he got out on bail in connection with the porn film case.

Every year, Raj and Shilpa share love-filled posts on social media on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Raj, who earlier shared that he fasts along with his wife for the past 11 years, is absent from Shilpa's social media feed for reason known to all.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a stunning picture in a red outfit. The actor is also seen flaunting sindoor, mangalsutra and red chura in the picture which she captioned with, "Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies...May you and yours be blessed with health, protection and abundance always♥️🧿🙏#karvachauth #fasting #rituals #traditions."

For unversed, Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married couples. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their spouse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after judging Super Dancer 4, Shilpa is all set to join India's Got Talent as a judge, along with popular musician-rapper Badshah. The reality show will air on Sony TV this year.