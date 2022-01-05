Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty visited the holy shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi, Maharashtra. The actor was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and a few friends. On Wednesday, Shilpa took to social media to share a glimpse of her Shirdi visit with Raj.

The 46-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein she and Raj are seen seeking blessings of Sai Baba. The actor is seen donning red and white salwar suit while Raj is seen in a grey kurta. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote: "Sabka Maalik Ek. Shraddha aur Saboori. Om Sai Ram 😇🙏♥️ #shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori."

Shilpa was also accompanied by friend Akanksha Malhotra and her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, who was seen in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Shilpa and Raj's visit to Shirdi is their second public appearance after the latter's bail in a pornography case. Last November, the couple made their first joint appearance in color-coordinated outfits as they visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.