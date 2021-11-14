Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are slapped with an FIR for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore. Reacting to the same, Shilpa has said that it pains her to see her name and reputation getting tarnished for something that they haven't committed.

A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against Shilpa, Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore. The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai.

Reacting to reports of FIR, Shilpa took to her social media accounts and shared a statement that reads, "Woke up to an FIR registered in Ran and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness Gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him & he was signatory in banking & day to day affairs."

The actor further wrote, "We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchises dealt directly with Kashiff."

Shilpa further said that SFL Fitness got winded up in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff. The 46-year-old actor also expressed disappointment over how her image is being tainted for ulterior motives.

"I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name & reputation os getting damaged &dragged so loosely, to get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected," wrote Shilpa.

The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit. The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.