Mumbai (Maharashtra): As veteran star Sharmila Tagore turned 77-year-old on Wednesday, family members including daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan poured in heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the Amar Prem actor, and wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law...ICONIC."

Soha Ali Khan also posted a lovely picture with her mother on her Instagram handle, along with a quirky caption. "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree," she penned.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her "Badi Amma" on her Instagram handle and added a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah, I hope that I can always make you proud."

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with Kashmir Ki Kali in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor.

The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, and Amar Prem.