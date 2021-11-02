Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has turned 22 on Tuesday. Marking his daughter's birthday, Sanjay took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt wish for his firstborn.

"Happy birthday my heart... always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you," he wrote alongside a video of Shanaya cutting her birthday cake. Shanaya's birthday cake was adorned with cookies and an Oscar Award trophy fondant.

Shanaya also received an adorable birthday wish from her mother Maheep Kapoor. Maheep went back in time and shared several pictures of Shanaya from her childhood days. "22..my heart & soul," she captioned the post.

Shanaya Kapoor turns 22, cuts cake with Oscar trophy fondant

READ | Shanaya Kapoor on judgements that come along with the 'star kid' tag

Shanaya is all set to make her big-screen debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's yet-to-be-titled film. Prior to exploring acting, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Shanaya's debut film is yet to be announced but the aspiring actor has already been the face of several brands and adverts courtesy of her social media following.