Mumbai (Maharashtra): Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is already started making it to the headlines after the announcement of her debut film Bedhadak, is giving pure glam vibes in an alluring green ensemble. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the debutant shared a series of photographs as she posed on a rooftop of a building.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning an attractive green slit dress with her hair left open. Her makeup was minimal and she wore strap-on heels. She dropped a green heart emoticon in the caption. The aspiring actor's hair and makeup were on point as she poses for the camera. While Shanaya's best friend Suhana Khan found her look "Hot", cousin Khushi Kapoor and her another BFF Ananya Panday have liked her latest post.

Recently, she attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash with her Bedhadak co-stars Lakshya Lalvani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Shanaya opted for an all-white look for the party and her photos went viral on social media. Talking about her debut movie, Bedhdak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is touted to be love triangle in the rom-com space.