Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty, who is busy garnering love and appreciation for her dignified game in the Bigg Boss 15, celebrates her birthday today. This year the birthday is apparently more special as she is not single and celebrated her special day with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

Pouring love upon Shamita on her birthday, Raqesh took to social media to share a string of pictures wherein the duo is seen finding it hard to take hands off each other. Since the pictures are doing all the talking, Raqesh kept his birthday message for Shamita short and sweet and wrote, "Happy Birthday love ❤️@shamitashetty_official."

For her midnight birthday party, Shamita is seen donning a metallic gown. The actor is looking gorgeous in the one-shoulder outfit with a thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Raqesh kept it casual with a black shirt which he teamed up with beige trousers.

READ | Raqesh Bapat is 'proud of' ladylove Shamita Shetty, says 'you won everyone's heart'

Shamita's sister and actor Shilpa Shetty too penned a love-filled message on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa, 46, shared a video montage of heartwarming pictures with Shamita, 43, also featuring their family and friends.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I want to see u always... HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki... my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."

Shamita, who was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot.