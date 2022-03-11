Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shama Sikander is all set to take a big step with her beau James Milliron. Before exchanging vows with James, Shama recently had a pink-themed bachelorette party with friends. The Ye Meri Life Hai actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding bash.

Shama looks pretty in a white satin robe with 'bride' written on the back. She also wore a headband which has 'bride' written on it. "Finally getting the Bridal vibes.... What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day," she captioned one of the posts. Reportedly, Shama and James' wedding will take place in Goa on March 14.

The couple was planning to get married at a foreign destination in September 2020. But their wedding plans got pushed due to pandemic. According to reports, Shama and James will have a white wedding in Goa which will be a two-day affair. Talking about her wedding plans, Shama told a daily that she loved the white wedding for the simplicity, class, and elegance associated with it. She, however, had never thought about her wedding. The couple will have a celebration in America as well for James' family and friends.

On the work front, Shama was recently seen in Mika Singh's latest track Majnu 2. Sikander also learned a bit of guitar for her song with Mika Singh.