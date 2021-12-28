Mumbai (Maharashtra): Makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey have decided to postpone the release of the film in the wake of rising Omicron cases in India.

"In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey," the statement on behalf of the team Jersey read.

The decision comes after the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down the cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film that was supposed to be released on December 31, tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son.

