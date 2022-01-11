New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday treated fans with drop-dread gorgeous pictures of herself from what appears to be a recent shoot. But it was her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's brother Shahid Kapoor's comment that caught everyone's attention.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared breathtaking pictures in which the Liger actor could be seen donning a big blue coloured hat while chilling by the pool.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Hatters gonna hat." Soon after she shared the pictures, her rumoured beau Ishaan's brother Shahid commented on her post by writing, "Posers gonna pose .."

For the unversed, Ishaan and Ananya recently made headlines after the rumoured couple went to celebrate New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. The duo did not share any pictures of them together from the vacation but was spotted together at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from Rajasthan.

The couple reportedly started dating after they shared screen space in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has interesting upcoming projects including Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Along with it, she also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.