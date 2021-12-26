Hyderabad (Telangana): Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is nearing its release and the actors are neck-deep in promotions of the film. From the promotional interviews, it seems that Shahid had Mrunal's back while shooting for the film especially when in a scene she had to slap him.

While Shahid and Mrunal are yet to impress the audience with their onscreen chemistry, the duo is nailing Jersey promotional spree with their cool vibe. In one of the interviews, when Mrunal was asked about the scene wherein she slaps Shahid, she said that it took her many retakes as she was hesitant to hit him.

Mrunal in the interview with a web portal said that she couldn’t do the slapping scene but it was Shahid who supported her to pull off the scene. "He was so supportive that he was just telling me that 'Mrunal, just think of your ex-boyfriend and hit me.'"

In Jersey, Shahid will be seen as a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. Mrunal plays Shahdi's wife who shoulders the responsibility of their home and kid as he fails to do so. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi is slated to hit the theatres on December 31.