Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersy, is having some quality time with his wife before he gets busy with promotional activities. The actor on Sunday shared a picture with Mira as he enjoyed a date night with his wifey.

Shahid took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Mira. The picture is grainy but the duo looks stunning together. Sharing the image, Shahid wrote, "My date for tonight..... and kinda every night," followed by a face with stuck-out tongue emoji. Mira has also shared a picture from the date night on her Instagram Stories.

Shahid Kapoor shares glimpse of his date night with Mira Kapoor

Last week, Shahid had shared an adorable post for Mira as she launched her YouTube channel on December 1. The 40-year-old actor gushed about his wife as he gave a shoutout to Mira for her new venture.

READ | Shahid Kapoor is 'crushing' on wife Mira Kapoor 'all over again'. Read why

While Jersey is ready to release in theaters on December 31, Shahid has a couple of more projects at various stages of production.

Shahid Kapoor shares glimpse of his date night with Mira Kapoor

The actor has Bull directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar in his kitty. The film is set in the 1980s and is inspired by real-life events. Bull has been locked for a 2023 release. The film will hit the big screen on April 7, 2023.

Shahid has also commenced shooting for ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled action drama. Reportedly, the film is an adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche, which has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role.