Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is set to star in an action film titled Bull, the makers announced on Thursday. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has collaborated with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for the upcoming film that is set in the 1980s.

Bull marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The story and screenplay are penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh of Bellbottom fame.

Talking about the film, Kapoor said he feels excited and honoured to play the role of a paratrooper in the movie inspired by real-life events.

"Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour," the 40-year-old said in a statement.

READ | Acting was 'far off dream' for Shahid Kapoor, says 'God has been kind'

Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series said he is happy to team up with Kapoor again after their 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

"We're all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I'm elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema," he said.

The theme of this film will resonate with viewers across India and principal photography is scheduled to begin in 2022.

(With agency inputs)