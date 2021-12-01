Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is 'crushing' on his wife of six years Mira Kapoor, who is an avid social media user. The Kabir Singh actor expressed his feelings for Mira on social media and praised her for looking like a teenager.

On Wednesday, Shahid took to his Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to his wife who launched her YouTube channel today.

Shahid Kapoor is 'crushing' on wife Mira Kapoor 'all over again'. Read why

Sharing videos of Mira's YouTube promo, Shahid wrote, "My love...I am crushing on you all over again. Sharing a screengrab of Mira's picture from her YouTube video, the Haider star wrote, "Looking like a teen @mira.kapoor," followed by a laughing emoji.

Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter also took to Instagram Stories and extended support to Mira. The Dhadak star wrote, "Bhaabzidoo keepin' it real."

Ishaan Khatter gives a shoutout to Mira Kapoor

Mira's YouTube channel will have content related to things which she is truly passionate about. In her maiden video, Mira is seen introducing herself and saying that she will be talking about Ayurveda, skin and hair care, makeup and shows that she likes while she will also be focusing on things that matter.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.