Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has a fascination for automobiles is known. The actor who already owns swanky cars and bikes has added another prized possession to the list. On Monday morning, the actor and his wife Mira Kapoor were spotted with their swanky car in Mumbai.

Shahid and Mira are now proud owners of a luxury car that is said to be worth over Rs 2 crore. The couple was spotted while leaving a car showroom by the paparazzi. The couple zoomed out in a the brand new Mercedes Maybach S-Class. The market price for the model that Mr and Mrs Kapoor bought is said to be worth Rs 2.77 crore. Shahid's new car is black and shiny with the looks that of a vintage vehicle.

Meanwhile, Shahid celebrated his 41st birthday with family and friends on February 25. Shahid's birthday bash was marked by his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani and her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen sharing screen space with him in the upcoming fil Jersey was also part of the celebration. Ananya Panday, who is reportedly dating Shahid's younger brother Ishaan Khatter was also seen in the pictures from Shahid's birthday bash.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will also be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's digital thriller drama and Bull which will arrive in cinemas in April 2023.