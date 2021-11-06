Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Kedarnath made headlines recently. Several pictures and videos of the two offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple did rounds on the internet. While many have lauded their spirituality, a section of social media users apparently does not approve of Sara indulging in idol worship.

When Sara posted a picture of her with Janhvi at Kedarnath with the caption: "Back to where it all began (emojis) #jaibholenath #grateful #blessed", little must she have imagined that it would cause the troll army to see red.

Kedarnath has been in the news lately because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the holy shrine to unveil a statue of Adi Shankaracharya. For Sara Ali Khan, it was an Instagram moment, but it exposed her to a vicious troll attack, which her father, Saif Ali Khan, is more used to.

Her attackers were miffed with Sara for visiting the temple despite being a Muslim. They flooded her Instagram account with hate messages. Some even went to the extent of asking her to denounce her religion if she wished to engage in idol worship. One of the trolls wrote: "Change your name ... If you are not Muslim."

An overwhelming number of her followers, however, supported Sara for her choice. And the number of likes -- 2.17 million, and counting -- showed that the trolls were in a hopeless minority.

(With agency inputs)