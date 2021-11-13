Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who yesterday night shared a picture from her Himalayan trip, has now treated her fans to pictures from her Maldives vacay where she was accompanied by her best friends.

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures donning swimwear. In few pictures, Sara is also seen striking pose with her close friends Kamya Arora and Sara Vaisoha. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Sky above, Sand Below ☀️🏝 Sea around, Go with the Flow 🌊☮️."

READ | Sara's Kedarnath visit with Janhvi exposes her to vicious troll attack

Sara's pictures from the Maldives have floored her fans and Bollywood celebrities alike. From ace couturier Manish Malhotra to Sunny Kaushal, celebs have flooded Sara's comment section with fire and heart-eyed emojis.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re which also features superstars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actor has also signed a romantic comedy with Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Sara has apparently kickstarted reading sessions with Vicky as the actors were spotted together while stepping out of Maddock Films' office on Wednesday. The untitled film will be directed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films.