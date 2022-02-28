Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan wrapped up Laxman Utekar's next last month. The actor is now all set to kickstart the shooting of her upcoming film Gaslight. Sara has jetted off to Gujarat for the shooting of her upcoming film helmed by Pawan Kriplani. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning as she boarded a Rajkot-bound flight.

While the details of the upcoming film are still under wraps, reports of Sara being joined by Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in the film are already doing rounds. The team will be shooting a major chunk of the film in Rajkot. For which Sara has reached the western state.

According to reports, Sara will be stationed in Morbi and will be shooting at Wankaner. Sara to sources close to the film, Sara is excited to share screen space with talented Vikrant for the first time and kickstart shooting for Gaslight with Chitrangda Singh.

Sara will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film. Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role.