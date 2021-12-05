Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is seemingly on cloud nine with the release of her first solo dance number Chaka Chak from the upcoming film Atrangi Re. After making Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit dancing to the tunes of Chaka Chak, now the Pataudi princess is seen grooving with Ranveer Singh.

After promoting her film Atrangi Re in Delhi, Sara visited Karan Johar and Ranveer who are also in the capital for the shoot of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing a glimpse of her reunion with her Simmba co-star, Sara took to her Instagram to drop a video of Ranveer dancing with her on Chaka Chak.

Sharing the short video clip, Sara heaped praise on Ranveer and wrote, "Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh 💕💕💕 Proving yet again why he’s King 👑 👑 👑 Thank you so much for this 🤗 Missed dancing with you 💃🕺🏻 You’re 🥇."

READ | 'Chakachak girls' Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday groove together - watch video

Ranveer and Sara's fun video brought smiles to fans' faces. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Hahahha...awesome." "Love you guys. You both are so entertaining," another one wrote.

Sara had played Ranveer's love interest in Rohit Shetty's directorial Simmba, which was released in 2018. The actor is now awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, which has been produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by his long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.