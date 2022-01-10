Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's Instagram profile has an air of relatability even though well-curated photoshoots comprise a major part of her content. The actor, who is known for her quirk and humour, has begun the week with an 'Instagram vs reality' post.

After packing an impressive performance in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, Sara has already kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal. No matter how busy she is with films, Sara hardly takes her social media game lightly and her latest Instagram Stories prove that she has all the qualities of a digital content creator.

READ | Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold as she slays in white- see pics

On Monday morning, Sara took to her Instagram Stories to share two pictures to give her followers a fair idea about her virtual and real world. The 26-year-old actor has shared throwback pictures from what appears to be her Maldives holidays. In the first image, Sara is camera-ready donning a blue floral bikini. Swipe right and the actor serves a dose of reality as a sleepy Sara is seen stretching against endless blue waters with a cup of tea in her hands.

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts week with 'Instagram vs reality' post

Meanwhile, Sara's upcoming film with Vicky is a Laxman Utekar directorial which is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The rom-com is set against the Northern India backdrop. The makers are yet to announce the title of the film.