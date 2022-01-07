Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with stunning pictures of herself on Instagram and they just cannot have enough of the gorgeous diva.

Dressed in a white lacy outfit, the actor looked absolutely beautiful. Sara opted for minimal makeup and no accessory for her latest photoshoot which she shot with ace fashion photographer Roshan Shrestha.

The Simmba star dropped the pictures with rhyming caption lines which she is known for. "Mary had a little lamb 🐑Its fleece was white as snow ❄️Sara took Laksmi and Flo❤️And there was a camera and Ro 📷," reads the caption alongside a string of images.

Meanwhile, Sara is enjoying positive reviews for her last release Atrangi Re. The actor is garnering praise from the critics for her portrayal of the rustic and boisterous Rinku in the film which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

The actor will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming romantic comedy. The film went on floors in Indore, Madhya Pradesh last month. The film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films.

As reported earlier, before Utekar's rom-com, Sara was rumoured to star opposite Vicky in Aditya Dhar's ambitious film The Immortal Ashwatthama which got shelved. The two, however, came together for the rom-com which is set in Northern India.