Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi re. The actor, however, is not missing hitting the gym amid her hectic promotional spree. While her social media feed shows her enjoying a qawwali night at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, a video shared by her trainer shows the actor giving Chaka Chak twist to her workout in Mumbai.

Sara along with her Atrangi Re leading man Akshay Kumar is in New Delhi for the promotions of Atrangi Re. Promotions aside, the actor is also making the most out of her visit to the national capital. Her latest Instagram Stories suggest that she enjoyed a qawwali night at Nizamuddin Dargah. In the video, Sara is seen having an immersive experience as she listens to qawwali singers crooning Kun Faya Kun.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a qawwali night at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi

READ | Kedarnath clocks 3: Sara remembers Sushant, says 'He was most helpful first co-actor'

Meanwhile, in a video shared by her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, Sara is seen having a good time in the gym. The actor and her trainer turned the gymming into a fun activity as they both are seen exercising to the tunes of Sara's latest dance number Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re.

While Atrangi Re is ready to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, Sara has also commenced shooting for an untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal.