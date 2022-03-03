Hyderabad: On Thursday through his Instagram post, he announced his new film 'Bedhadak'. Shanaya Kapoor is going to make her Bollywood debut with this film. She is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's younger brother.

Karan Johar shared multiple posters of the movie. In one he wrote, "We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!❤️ Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor02 & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional @shashankkhaitan."

He also shared Shanaya's individual poster, which read, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!".

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor earlier worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Shanaya Kapoor will be playing the role of a girl named 'Nimrit'. At the same time, Gurfateh Pirzada will be seen in the role of 'Agand' and actor Lakshya Lalwani as 'Karan'. Shashank Khaitan is directing this film, being produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The film is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

