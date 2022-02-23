Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce his next movie -- Ghudchadhi -- that went on floors on Tuesday. The film will feature Raveena Tandon in pivotal role.

Dutt posted a picture on Twitter which shows him practising yoga in a garden. In the tweet, Dutt tagged Balu Munnangi, an astrologer, from whom Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Dutt himself seek advice.

"Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence," Dutt wrote.

Besides Ghudchadhi, which is being directed by Binoy Gandhi, the actor will also be seen as Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 slated to release on April 14. He also has Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior in the pipeline.