Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt are celebrating 14 years of marital bliss today. To mark the occasion, Maanayata has shared a video on her social media handle wherein Sanjay is seen pampering her.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram and shared a video of Sanjay Dutt giving her a foot massage. Sharing the video, Maanayata wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you❤️ love you for being you🤗happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay ❤️😘 #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏🧿."

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section to send warm wishes on the much-in-love couple's wedding anniversary. A fan wrote, "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" while another jokingly said, "Banda chahe Sanjay Dutt ho..Pair to biwi k dbane pdte hain.."

The duo tied the knot in 2008 and are proud parents to twins -- daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has several films delayed because of Covid due including the historical Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, period action drama Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and crime drama KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2018 Kannada-language film that became a pan-India blockbuster.