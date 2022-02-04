Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood's favourite character actor Anupam Kher uploaded a humorous video of a Hum Aapke Hain Koun song edited to the tune of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise.

Kher's edited video features late actor Reema Lagoo as she seems to lip-sync to the item song, followed by the entire scene edited in a way that is in sync with Devi Sri Prasad's Telugu composition, which is burning the charts. Adding to the humour, Kher wrote: "Samdhan Ji is back."

READ | Anupam Kher shares his 'most priceless' pic with Robert De Niro

He added: "Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy! #Koka #AajHamareDilMei @alluarjun@Samanthaprabhu2."

The item number has been covered in many different renditions, which have increased the buzz around the sizzler exponentially from the time of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer's release.

(With agency inputs)