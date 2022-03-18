Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie Yashoda, has apparently moved out of her house temporarily. According to sources, Samantha is living on the sets Yashoda which is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. A massive Rs 3 crore set has been erected for Samantha's much-hyped upcoming movie titled Yashoda. It is reported that the makers of Samantha's upcoming movie erected a lavish set reprising a seven-star hotel, which is one of the most important sets for the movie.

A still of Yashoda set

As reported by sources close to the project, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for Yashoda. Looking at the scale of sets, the actor said that she would like to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days. The actor apparently felt at home on sets and packed her bags to live on the sets of her upcoming film.

A massive Rs 3 crore set has been erected for Samantha's Yashoda

It is reported that art director Ashok Koralath has worked day and night with around 200 people for three months, to erect the set for Yashoda. Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film Yashoda stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The pan-India women-centric movie is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar & Harish. The technical team of Yashoda includes Mani Sharma and M. Sukumar as the music composer and the cinematographer, respectively.